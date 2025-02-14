Steve Smith admits to be outplayed by Sri Lanka ahead of Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith

Australia suffered an embarrassing 174-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the series. In the first match, they suffered a 49-run loss and in the second, the Sri Lankan spinners dominated and wreaked havoc and the visitors looked clueless in the middle. Chasing 282 runs, the Steve Smith-led side lost regular intervals and were reduced to 33/3 at one stage.

The captain then took charge and built a partnership with Josh Inglis. They stitched a 42-run partnership before Inglis departed for 22 runs and that reopened the floodgate. They lost seven wickets for 28 runs and that decided the fate of the game. After the match, Smith noted that they were outplayed and mentioned that the Lankan bowlers were exceptionally well and appreciated the hospitality during the series.

“We have been outplayed in these last two games, we have used a lot of players here. We kept moving forward but credit to Sri Lanka. They have been brilliant in this series. Their bowlers played exceptionally well, it skidded on well on this wicket and made things tough. It has been a fun time here in Sri Lanka, some great memories. We appreciate the hospitality and glad to be a part of some good cricket as well,” Smith said in the post-match presentation.

Notably, it was Sri Lanka’s biggest victory over Australia in ODIs. Also, it was Australia’s lowest all-out score in Asia. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, which is slated to begin on February 19, their form is currently a huge matter of concern.

The likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh are already out of the tournament with their respective injuries, while Mitchell Starc pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons and Marcus Stoinis interestingly announced retirement after the squad was announced.

The team now needs to find a solution as they were exposed against spinners in the series. They will play England, South Africa and Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy.