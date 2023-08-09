Star seamers return as New Zealand announce squad for white-ball tours of England and UAE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand players celebrate a wicket

Star fast bowlers Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson have marked their return as New Zealand have announced their squad for their upcoming white-ball tours of the UAE and England. The tour of England will be the penultimate one for the Blackcaps ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup as they will also visit Bangladesh in September.

Allrounders Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham haven't been included in either of the squads as they await the births of their first kids and hence will stay back in New Zealand. Regular skipper Kane Williamson and spin-bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell still remain on the sidelines as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Bracewell is currently undergoing rehabilitation after he ruptured his right achilles while batting in the T20 Blast for Worcestershire in June. Similarly, Williamson also ended up hurting his knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the curtain raiser of the Indian Premier League and recently started training in a bid to regain his full fitness after undergoing surgery.

The left-handed batter Tom Latham will continue to lead the side in England in ODIs in Williamson's absence. Head coach Garry Stead believes that New Zealand's tour of England will hold them in good stead leading into the marquee 50-overs tournament.

“England has been an impressive white ball side for quite some time and we’re excited to be taking them on at home on the eve of the World Cup,” Stead told New Zealand Cricket.

“We’ve obviously had a history of great games against them and I’m sure the four matches will provide all the usual drama and excitement.

“It should be a really competitive series and I know the group will be looking forward to returning to play at the likes of The Oval and Lord’s once again.”

Stead also expressed happiness on the return of Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson as their addition will add a lot of strength to New Zealand's ODI structure.

“We’re delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England. He’s been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery and we’re looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage," added Stead.

“It’s also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India.”

New Zealand's T20 squad for the UAE and England tour:

Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen (Eng), Adi Ashok (UAE), Chad Bowes (UAE), Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (UAE), Devon Conway (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (Eng), Dean Foxcroft (UAE), Matt Henry (Eng), Ben Lister (UAE), Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie (UAE), Adam Milne (Eng), Daryl Mitchell (Eng), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (Eng), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi (Eng), Blair Tickner (UAE)

Will Young (UAE)

New Zealand's T20 tour schedule:

Aug 17 – 1st T20I v UAE – Dubai

Aug 19 – 2nd T20I v UAE – Dubai

Aug 20 – 3rd T20I v UAE – Dubai



Aug 25 – warm-up T20 – Worcester

Aug 27 – warm-up T20 – Bristol



Aug 30 – 1st T20I v England – Durham

Sept 1 – 2nd T20I v England – Manchester

Sept 3 – 3rd T20I v England – Birmingham

Sept 5 – 4th T20I v England – Nottingham

New Zealand's ODI squad for England tour:

Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

Will Young

New Zealand's ODI tour schedule:

Sept 8 – 1st ODI v England – Sofia Gardens (Cardiff)

Sept 10 – 2nd ODI v England – The Ageas Bowl (Southampton)

Sept 13 – 3rd ODI v England – The Oval (London)

Sept 15 – 4th ODI v England – Lord’s (London)

