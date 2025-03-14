Star Mumbai Indians cricketer surpasses Ellyse Perry to become all-time leading run-scorer in WPL history Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt surpassed Ellyse Perry to become the leading run-scorer in the Women's Premier League history. Only two Indian cricketers feature in the top five list. Sciver-Brunt needs three runs to complete 1000 runs in the WPL.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt surpassed Ellyse Perry to become the leading run-scorer in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history. The England international has been phenomenal in the ongoing WPL, amassing 493 runs in only nine matches. In total, the 32-year-old has scored 997 runs so far, 25 more than the second-placed Perry.

Among Indians, only Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur feature in the top five. Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning stands third with 939 runs to her name in the cash-rich league while Shafali and Harmanpreet have scored 861 and 785 runs each.

Players Runs in the WPL Nat Sciver-Brunt 997 Ellyse Perry 972 Meg Lanning 939 Shafali Verma 861 Harmanpreet Kaur 785

Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews power MI to second WPL final

Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews made 77 runs each to help Mumbai post 213 runs against Gujarat Giants in the WPL Eliminator. The duo stitched a partnership of 133 runs, to push the Ashleigh Gardner-led side out of the contest. In the second innings, Gujarat batters had a difficult time with the bat as multiple of their senior cricketers flopped to get going. Phoebe Litchfield and Bharti Fulmali kept the scoreboard ticking for a while but the team suffered a 47-run defeat in the end.

After the match, Sciver-Brunt was asked if this was her best season with the bat, as no other cricketer in the WPL has ever come close to scoring 500 runs in a season. Replying to that, the all-rounder responded stating that the wickets have been good and the outfield quick, which might have helped her score plenty of runs in the 2025 edition.

“Not sure what I've done differently to be honest. The wickets are good, the outfields are quick - that plays into batters hands I guess. I was a bit disappointed I didn't hit more sixes before that. My strengths are hitting fours along the ground which allows me to move the field around,” Sciver-Brunt said in the post-match presentation.