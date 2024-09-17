Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch SL vs NZ Test series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting in Galle on September 18

Sri Lanka will be up against New Zealand in a two-match Test series with a short turnaround after what eventually turned out to be a joyous series, especially after the win at the Oval. Sri Lanka got their batting and bowling plans spot on to bowl out England cheaply in the third innings while later chasing it down quite comfortably.

The last time the two teams met in a Test series, New Zealand ended up winning both the games last year. However, that was at home and performing and winning away from home is quite critical for New Zealand, who despite winning the inaugural World Test Championship, haven't won a single overseas assignment since 2019.

They have the team this time around, given the Black Caps have come well prepared with five spin bowling options but they'll have to get into their work quickly as they play five Tests, two against Sri Lanka and then three against India and losing more than two Tests might take the WTC final qualification out of their hand.

When and where to watch SL vs NZ Test series on TV and online in India?

The first Test of the two-match series in Galle begins at 10 AM IST on Wednesday, September 18 with the start at the same time for all six days and not five (September 21 being a rest day) till September 23. The SL vs NZ Test series will be live telecast on the Sony Sports 5 channel while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Fancode will also stream the matches.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young.