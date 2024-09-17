Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test pitch report: How will surface play at Galle International Stadium?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka and New Zealand players.

Sri Lanka are set to host New Zealand in a two-match Test series from September 18 onwards. The two teams are set to face each other in the opening Test at the Galle International Stadium Galle.

Sri Lanka come into this series on the back of a Test win against England at The Oval. While they lost the three-match series 2-1, the Lankan Lions can take heart from their big win over the Three Lions in the third game. Meanwhile New Zealand head into this match without practice as their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Greater Noida was washed out due to rain and a wet outfield. The Galle Test will feature a rest day on day four.

Ahead of the Test, let's see how the pitch can behave at the venue

The Galle surface deteriorates by the last two days and it will be crucial for the teams to not bat last and bat first in this case. Out of the 44 total matches at the venue, the teams batting first have won 23 matches, while the batting second team has 15 wins.

Teams have gone on to win the match 24 times after winning the toss, while 14 times teams have won the match despite losing the toss.

Galle International Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 44

Matches Won by Home Side - 25

Matches Won by Touring Side - 13

Matches Won by Neutral Side - 0

Matches Won Batting First - 23

Matches Won Batting Second - 15

Matches Won Winning Toss - 24

Matches Won Losing Toss - 14

Sri Lanka have named their Playing XI for the opening Test. The Lankan Lions have made two changes to the team that defeated England in the third and final Test match of the recently concluded series at the latter's home.

The hosts have called in two spinners - Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya in their team for the Galle Test of the two-match series. Ramesh is making a return after more than a year, having last played a Test match in July 2023. Jayasuriya played the first two Tests against the Three Lions but was not picked for the third one with Sri Lanka going for an all-pace attack.

Sri Lanka XI for first Test in Galle:

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

New Zealand's Probable Playing XI for the Galle Test:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (C), Matt Henry/Ben Sears, Ajaz Patel