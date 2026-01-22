Sri Lanka vs England Live: When and where to watch SL vs ENG ODI series on TV and streaming? The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka is set to get underway today at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The two teams will also face each other in the T20I series as well ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Colombo:

The three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and England is set to commence today at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The timing of the series can be questioned, as it is being played with only two weeks to go for the T20 World Cup. However, the series will help the visitors get used to the conditions on offer in the subcontinent.

England have already announced their playing XI as they have recalled Zak Crawley for the first time since 2023, as he will make a comeback after 776 days. England's previous ODI series, under Harry Brook's captaincy, was a disaster as they struggled to bat out 50 overs and they will be keen on putting up an improved show in this series.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be led by Charith Asalanka, even as they have recalled their Test skipper Dhananjaya de Silva to the setup. The first ODI is likely to be disrupted by showers in the afternoon in Colombo but having said that, spinners are likely to have a major say in this game. England have accordingly picked Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid in their playing XI.

When and where to watch the SL vs ENG ODI series on TV and streaming?

The ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will be live on Sony Sports Network on TV in India, while the live streaming of this series will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode both. Specifically, the first ODI between England and Sri Lanka will be live in Sony Sports 5 channel on TV in India.

Squads

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Pavan Rathnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama

