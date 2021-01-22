Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Live Streaming Cricket Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test: How to Watch SL vs ENG 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIV

After a rather one-sided encounter at Galle, Sri Lanka and England face each other in the second and final Test of the series at the same venue. England captain Joe Root was the star of the first Test as he slammed a double-century, scoring 228 runs in the first innings to guide England to a huge 286-run lead, which proved key to the visitor's victory. Sri Lanka will be aiming for a strong fightback as they aim to finish the series on a high. After this Test, England will travel to India where they take part in the four-match Test series. You can find full details on when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming Cricket Online on Sony LIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test will start at 10:00 AM.

When is the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test?

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test will begin on January 22. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test will be on broadcast on Sony TEN.

What are the Playing XIs for Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test?

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson