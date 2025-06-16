Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live: When and where to watch SL vs BAN Test series live on TV and streaming in India?

Just a couple of days after the culmination of the two-year World Test Championship (WTC) at Lord's with South Africa claiming the mace this time around, the new and fourth edition of the competition kicks off in Galle with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in the opening assignment. Sri Lanka were in the running for a place in the final, but losing 0-2 to the eventual champions South Africa in the away assignment, eventually hurt their chances. And the 2025-27 cycle, like for a few more teams, will be a time for transition in Test cricket with Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews bidding the format goodbye.
The opening Test would be as much about multiple potential debutants as it would be about Mathews, who plays his final game in whites for Sri Lanka. Mathews, one of the longest servants of Sri Lankan cricket across formats and a former captain, would be keen to have a winning farewell and begin the new cycle on a positive note.
For Bangladesh too, the new cycle will be in the aftermath of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah's retirements. Bangladesh were poor against South Africa at home last year but managed to draw the series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe in the build-up to the start of the new cycle. With Sri Lanka lacking experience, Bangladesh too would want to strike the hammer when the iron is hot.
When and where to watch SL vs BAN Test series on TV and OTT in India?
The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kick off in Galle on Tuesday, June 17 at 10 AM IST. The second and the final match will take place at Colombo SSC from June 25-29. The SL vs BAN series will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network on TV and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Lahiru Udara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Isitha Wijesundera
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Litton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana