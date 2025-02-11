Sri Lanka vs Australia Live telecast: When and where to watch SL vs AUS ODI series on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIALSLC X Australia will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match ODI series starting February 12 in Colombo

Originally intended to be a one-off game, it has become a two-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia following as many Test matches. Sri Lanka would be kicking themselves for not competing enough in those two Test matches but have an opportunity to test the depleted Australian team in a format the visitors haven't played a lot. At home, Sri Lanka won three ODI assignments in a row against India, West Indies and New Zealand and will fancy their chances and since they are not part of the Champions Trophy, there will just be that little extra freedom amongst the group.

Australia, they have to prepare for the upcoming Champions Trophy and with the diminishing number of players, Steve Smith and Co will hope that they can find some form before the big tournament and get acclimatised to the format. Smith will have a big job on his hands as Australia have played very limited games and the last one at home against Pakistan, they lost. Missing key bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Smith would be careful of over bowling Mitchell Starc, who played all seven Tests in the summer. Hence, Sri Lanka have the opportunity to attack a depleted Australian side in familiar conditions.

When and where to watch SL vs AUS ODI series on TV and OTT?

The two-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia will kick off in Colombo on Thursday, February 12 at 9:30 AM IST with the remaining match scheduled for February 14. The SL vs AUS series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga

Australia: Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa