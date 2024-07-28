Sri Lanka clinch maiden Women's Asia Cup title, beat sloppy India in the final to deny their 7th trophy

Sri Lanka clinched their maiden Women's Asia Cup title after beating the seven-time champions India in the final on Sunday, July 28 in Dambulla. Sri Lanka overcame used surface, mental pressure, expectations and a strong Indian team to chase down 166 runs in the summit clash rather comfortably with eight balls to spare. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama starred with half-centuries as India's poor fielding cost them once again.
This was India's first-ever loss to Sri Lanka in a Women's Asia Cup match and what a game and occasion for the hosts to do it against the seven-time champions. Sri Lanka have been runners-up five times in the Women's Asia Cup, four times in the ODI format and once in T20s and lost all those finals against India.