Sri Lanka appoint South Africa's Neil McKenzie as consultant coach ahead of Test series against Proteas

Sri Lanka have appointed former South African batter Neil McKenzie as consultant coach ahead of the two-match Test series against the Proteas. McKenzie, who has played 58 Test matches for the Proteas, will bring invaluable input for the Lankan Lions during their away series against South Africa.

McKenzie has been roped in for a short stint and will work with the players who have travelled to South Africa for the pre-series camp. The players taking part in the pre-series camp are Dhananjaya de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Milan Rathnayake, Kasun Rajitha and Lasith Embuldeniya. McKenzie will work with the players from November 13th to 21st.

Sri Lanka's CEO of cricket Ashley De Silva opened up on the appointment. "McKenzie will bring in vital, in-depth insights about the South African conditions to help Sri Lankan players adapt to the challenge," he said.

The two-match Test series will begin on November 27 with the first game in Kingsmead, Durban. The second match will take place in St. George's Park, Gqeberha from December 5 onwards.

The series is crucial in the context of the World Test Championship final. As many as five teams are still fighting for a place in the summit clash at Lord's next year in June. South Africa and Sri Lanka are very much in contention too.

Sri Lanka are placed third in the Championship with a PCT of 55.56, while the Proteas are in fifth place in the standings with a PCT of 54.17 against their name.

Sri Lanka recently won a Test match in England and swept New Zealand 2-0 at home to boost their chances to qualify for the final. Meanwhile, the Proteas defeated Bangladesh in an away Test series 2-0 to keep their march for the finals going. The Proteas have their fates in their own hands as they face Sri Lanka and Pakistan in four Test matches at home in the coming months.