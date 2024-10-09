Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against West Indies; Shanaka dropped, Rajapaksa-Vandersay return

Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
The experienced wicketkeeper batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to Sri Lanka's squad for the first time since January 2023 after impressive performances in the recent Caribbean Premier League and Lanka Premier League.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 19:44 IST
Sri Lanka t20i squad
Image Source : GETTY Dasun Shanaka during ODI World Cup game in Guwahati on September 29, 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies on Wednesday. In the biggest change, there was no place for the star all-rounder and former captain Dasun Shanaka in the 17-member squad for a three-match home series starting on October 13 in Dambulla. 

Rajapaksa enjoyed a successful stint with St Lucia Kings in the recent Caribbean Premier League after showing consistency in the Lanka Premier League 2024 for Galle. 

Sri Lanka T20I squad for West Indies series

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

More to follow...

