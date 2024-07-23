Sri Lanka announce squad for India T20Is; new captain appointed, senior player left out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka announced the new captain along with the 16-man squad for the India T20 series starting July 27

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 16-man squad to take on the new-look Indian team in the three-match T20 series, set to begin on Saturday, July 27 in Pallekele. SLC confirmed that the squad approved by Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando, will have a new captain in Charith Asalanka, who was erstwhile skipper Wanindu Hasaranga's deputy at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA. Hasaranga relinquished the post following Sri Lanka's early exit from the tournament.

Asalanka, who recently led Jaffna Kings to their fourth title in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), was expected to succeed Hasaranga as the T20 captain given his improvement as a player in the format and the experience. The squad reflected the impact of the LPL.

21-year-old all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe after a superb show for the Colombo Strikers has earned a maiden call-up to the T20 side while the likes of Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have been recalled to the side after missing out on the T20 World Cup squad.

Senior all-rounder Angelo Mathews didn't find a place in the squad, possibly signalling the transition for the island nation in the T20 format as they build up towards the home T20 World Cup in 2026. Apart from that, there were no major changes in the squad. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka still remained on the sidelines as he continues to recover from his injury.

The three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka kicks off on Saturday, July 27 in Pallekele. The rest of the two games are scheduled for July 28 and 30 at the same venue.

Sri Lanka squad for India T20 series: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando