Sunday, April 02, 2023
     
  SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: New look Hyderabad begin campaign against runners up Rajasthan
SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in their opener on Sunday. Follow for all the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2023 14:15 IST
SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sunrisers Hyderabad face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 4th match of the IPL 2023. SRH and RR have made some crucial changes for the 16th season of IPL and look to start the tournament on a high note. Hyderabad have a strong bowling line-up along with dashing middle-order, while the Royals have a robust top-order and a formidable bowling attack. The match will be played the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Live updates :SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Latest Updates

  • Apr 02, 2023 2:15 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What's new for RR

    Jason Holder, Adam Zampa and Joe Root are top recruits by RR. They have batting line-up involving, Buttler, Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Hetmyer and bowling line-up including, Boult, Ashwin, Chahal and Zampa.

  • Apr 02, 2023 2:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    What's new for SRH

    SRH have brought Indian opener Mayank Agarwal along with Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein among the top recruits. They will miss Markram and Klaasen as they are on national duty but have a strong middle order and bowling attack.

  • Apr 02, 2023 2:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Sunrisers lock horns against Rajasthan

    It's the first Super Sunday in the IPL 2023 as two strong franchises lock horns against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Rajasthan Royals in the 4th match of the tournament. Hyderabad will be led by stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Sanju Samson will be leading Rajasthan. The two teams had a decent squad last year, but have made some crucial changes with the Sunrisers boosting their spin-attack, while the Royals have brought in a star all-rounder Jason Holder. SRH have a star-studded middle-order backed by a strong pace and spin attack, while the Royals have a strong batting order, coupled with robust-looking bowling. This shall be some contest. So, sit in your comfort and enjoy as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.

