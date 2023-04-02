SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: New look Hyderabad begin campaign against runners up Rajasthan

It's the first Super Sunday in the IPL 2023 as two strong franchises lock horns against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Rajasthan Royals in the 4th match of the tournament. Hyderabad will be led by stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while Sanju Samson will be leading Rajasthan. The two teams had a decent squad last year, but have made some crucial changes with the Sunrisers boosting their spin-attack, while the Royals have brought in a star all-rounder Jason Holder. SRH have a star-studded middle-order backed by a strong pace and spin attack, while the Royals have a strong batting order, coupled with robust-looking bowling. This shall be some contest. So, sit in your comfort and enjoy as I Varun Malik, walk alongside you in this game.