SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: New look Hyderabad begin campaign against runners up Rajasthan

SRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: New look Hyderabad begin campaign against runners up RajasthanSRH vs RR IPL 2023, Live Cricket Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Sunrisers Hyderabad face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in the 4th match of the IPL 2023. SRH and RR have made some crucial changes for the 16th season of IPL and look to start the tournament on a high note. Hyderabad have a strong bowling line-up along with dashing middle-order, while the Royals have a robust top-order and a formidable bowling attack. The match will be played the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.