IPL 2020 Eliminator: RCB star AB de Villiers scores fifth half-century, most this season

Image Source : IPLT20.COM AB de Villiers in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

AB de Villiers joined his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul to score five half-centuries, the most by a batsman in the Indian Premier League this season, when he hit 56 off 43 deliveries against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator match in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

De Villiers was the lone man standing as RCB crumbled scoring just 131/7 wickets in 20 overs.

The South African batsman is RCB's second-highest run-getter behind team skipper Virat Kohli, with 454 runs and has scored at an average of 45.4. He has scored at a strike rate of 158.74.

de Villiers's previous half-centuries were unbeaten 55, unbeaten 73, 51 and another unbeaten knock of 55 although he had not hit one in the five innings before this one.

"I think he batted very well but he needed a bit of support from the other end," said former England spinner Graeme Swann on Star Sports.

De Villiers was bowled by a yorker from pace bowler T Natarajan.

RCB skipper Kohli had earlier come under fire after he had demoted de Villiers in one of the matches although the South African batsman had hit an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls in an earlier game.

Chasing the below-par total, trouble found Sunrisers early as Sreevats Goswami’s, who came in the match for injured Wriddhiman Saha, innings ended for a nought to Mohammed Siraj.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage