SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants will get a much-needed boost in their bowling department with the return of Avesh Khan, however, still, they will have to put on a sensational show with the ball as they take on the batting and intent monsters Sunrisers Hyderabad in their own backyard.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be gutted with the Monday defeat against the Delhi Capitals as they had the game in the bag for a major part of the second innings despite multiple pushbacks from the home team. The depleted bowling attack eventually hurt the Super Giants as they had no bowler to contain the run-flow at the end.

Hence, the return of Avesh Khan will be a big boost for LSG, providing a high-quality option to Rishabh Pant and Co, something they will desperately need against the Orange intent machines on Thursday in Hyderabad in their second match of the ongoing edition of IPL. If that inclusion inspires and improves LSG's bowling a bit, they have the batters to certainly set or chase down big scores, like they showed in their tournament opener. If the Super Giants have the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and even Rishabh Pant firing, Sunrisers might get a little taste of their own medicine.

What do the Orange Army need to do? Probably, more of the same since the venue is Hyderabad only. However, things might change, if Lucknow bat first and post a total in high 200s. Last year, SRH weren't good chasers and Lucknow might look to exploit that even though it may mean for their inexperienced bowling attack to bowl second, but that gives them the best chance otherwise if Sunrisers bat first again, the visitors might be looking at a yet another big score.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 7, SRH vs LSG

Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma (c), Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran (vc), David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Simrajeet Singh

Probable Playing XIIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav/Akash Singh