SRH opt to bat first after winning toss vs KXIP; Khaleel Ahmed in for Kaul

File photos of Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has opted to bat first after winning the toss. The skipper has decided to drop Siddarth Kaul for left hand pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the line-up in Match 22 of IPL 2020 in Dubai on Thursday.

"We'll have a bat. Last game while chasing, we lost a lot of wickets in the middle. And in the bowling, there were about two or three overs where they just overpitched. 170-200 has been the range of par scores. Don't know how the track will play until you are out there. One change - Khaleel in for Kaul," said Warner after winning the toss.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL, on the other hand, has made three changes in the line-up. Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Brar and Mujeeb ur Rahman come in for Jordan, Brar and Sarfaraz Khan as Chris Gayle still doesn't make it into the team.

"I was hoping I'd lose the toss but I would have wanted to bat first too. We've just not been able to close games with bat or ball. We've started well, but not closed down things. Set batsmen haven't been able to convert into bigger scores. Bowlers haven't executed their plans but we know that can happen," Rahul said.

"I'm happy that the dressing room is a place where the boys are having a lot of fun. Doesn't feel like we've lost a lot of games. Guys know that we've made mistakes and everyone is keen to come back stronger. Three changes - Prabhsimran, Arshdeep and Mujeeb come in for Jordan, Brar and Sarfaraz."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

