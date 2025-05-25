SRH vs KKR, Delhi weather report: Will bad weather affect the final IPL 2025 clash in capital? Delhi will host its seventh and final game of the ongoing IPL season between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. It is an inconsequential game, but given the unseasonal rains in May in the capital, the uncertainty around the weather is at its peak given the Saturday showers.

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in their final appearance of the ongoing IPL season in New Delhi amid pleasant weather after overnight rains in the city. With the schedule being moved around to accommodate weather disruptions, like Chennai Super Kings, SRH too will host their final home game in Delhi. The previous game in the city marked itself safe from the weather with thunderstorms arriving a day after, it seems like the Sunday clash too may be successful in avoiding the same, with the heavens opening up a day before.

It was a wet morning in the capital and adjoining cities in the National Capital Region on Sunday, May 25. There was waterlogging reported in several areas, affecting traffic and the movement across the city. The Delhi Police has already issued a traffic advisory post 5:30 PM on Sunday until midnight. Even though it has been dry since 7 in the morning, it has been cloudy. The water has subsided in a few areas while in some it is still being drained out.

There is a later afternoon shower on the IMD radar, but as per Accuweather and weather.com, the match looks to be safe from the inclement weather the city has witnessed over the week. It will remain cloudy and overcast but the percentage of precipitation remains in single digits. The temperatures will hover around late 20s and early 30s, but unless a sudden thunderstorm or a slim shower, the match could take place uninterrupted, which the Kolkata Knight Riders will desperately want, with two of their games being washed out in the last 30 days.

The Knight Riders last played a game on May 7 against the Chennai Super Kings, which they lost and a washout in Bengaluru last Saturday ended their qualification hopes. The defending champions would want to end their campaign on a high note in a season, which has been a hot and cold one for Ajinkya Rahane and Co and might undergo a few personnel changes in the next year.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are coming off two consecutive wins and would want to finish in seventh position at least, if not sixth (which will be possible if RCB beat the Lucknow Super Giants) and end a frustrating campaign on a high.