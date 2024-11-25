SRH full squad for IPL 2025 after mega auction: Ishan Kishan shock signing, Shami-Harshal cost big

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned the fans with some unexpected signings in the IPL mega auction 2025 in Jeddah. The 2024 runners-up entered the two-day auction after retaining their core group of players and significantly strengthened their bowling attack for the 2025 edition.

SRH arrived in Jeddah with just Rs 45 crore and needed to fill in up to 20 slots for the next season. The Sunrisers made the headlines early on day 1 of the auction by bagging Mohammed Shami as their first inning for Rs 10 crore.

As expected, the SRH showed a strong interest in reinforcing bowlers as they also spent Rs 8 crore to sign the two-time Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel. The Sunrisers also signed the former CSK fast bowler Simarjeet Singh for 1.5 crore and Ehsan Malinga for 1.2 crore.

However, the SRH managed to sign two quality spinners Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar for a combined fee of Rs 5.6 crore. Having already retained their star-studded batting unit, the SRH signed in-form Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis for a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Abhinav Manor and Atharva Taide also joined the team as quality backup options to SRH's batting unit for the 2025 season. But the biggest talking point was the signing of Ishan Kishan. The 2017 IPL winners had retained Heinrich Klassen as their designated wicketkeeper and also Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma as their first-choice openers.

Ishan endured a poor season with Mumbai Indians in 2024 and was released ahead of the 2025 auction. Ishan also fell down in the pecking order for the Indian national team but managed to attract a big bid for his signature on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad for IPL 2025

Retained Players: Heinrich Klaasen (23 crore), Pat Cummins (18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (14 crore), Travis Head (14 crore) Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 crore).

New Players Bought: Mohammed Shami (10 crore), Harshal Patel (8 crore), Ishan Kishan (11.25 crore), Rahul Chahar (3.2 crore), Adam Zampa (2.4 crore), Atharva Taide (30 lakh), Abhinav Manohar (3.2 crore), Simarjeet Singh (1.5 crore), Zeeshan Ansari (40 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (1 crore), Brydon Carse (1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (75 lakh), Aniket Verma (30 lakh), Eshan Malinga (1.2 crore), Sachin Baby (lakh 30).