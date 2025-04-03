SRH assistant coach backs Mohammed Shami to find rhythm against KKR at Eden Gardens Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Ryan Cook expects Mohammed Shami to find back his rhythm against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on April 3. The cricketer was bought for INR 10 crore and has picked up two wickets in three matches so far.

Mohammed Shami, who was bought for INR 10 crore in the IPL auction, picked up only two wickets so far in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. He has struggled to find the rhythm so far but Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Ryan Cook believes that the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens is the perfect platform for him to get going.

The stadium is Shami’s home ground in domestic cricket and for the same reason, he has knowledge of how the conditions can play. Speaking on the same lines, Cook mentioned that the surface will suit Shami and added that Shami bowls in the good line area, which can be impactful at Eden Gardens.

“Mohammad Shami is an excellent bowler and has proved himself for many, many years. This pitch will suit him. It shows that a good length here is exactly what is needed. So looking forward to watching him bowl tomorrow,” Cook said in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, Shami won the purple cap in the 2023 edition but missed the 2024 edition due to injury. He returned to professional cricket in domestic cricket before getting picked for India’s squad for the Champions Trophy.

In the meantime, SRH had a rough start to their campaign. The Pat Cummins-led side won their first game of the season against Rajasthan Royals but then suffered two back-to-back defeats to Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The team will be eager to bounce back against the defending champions KKR on April 3, who also won only one out of their opening three matches.

Ahead of the match, the surface at Eden Gardens has been scrutinized. The home demanded a surface that suits the spinners, while curator Sujan Mukherjee initially denied it. However, after regular talks with CAB, they have come to a neutral ground. Nevertheless, it's still unclear what kind of surface will be prepared for the match between KKR and SRH will be played on.