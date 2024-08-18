Southern Brave edge past Birmingham Phoenix in first-ever Super Five in the Hundred's history

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Southern Brave.

After a dramatic end to the two innings in the Eliminator, Southern Brave edged past Birmingham Phoenix in the first-ever Super Five in the history of the Hundred. Liam Livingstone had brought the Phoenix to the door of a win but his wicket saw the Brave eke out a tie and take the contest to the Super five.

Jofra Archer bowled for the Brave in the set and conceded only seven runs. Chris Jordan and Kieron Pollard came out for the chase and the former took inaugural champions Brave to a win with two fours. This is the second final for the James Vince-led side in the tournament with their previous entry into the summit clash being their title win in 2021.

Birmingham were asked to chase 127 in the Eliminator after Vince's 43, Leus du Plooy's 39 and Chris Jordan's 20 took Brave to 126/6. Adam Milne starred with the ball for the Phoenix as he got three wickets to become the top wicket-taker for his side in T20s. He now has 35 wickets for the Phoenix, three more than Benny Howell's 32.

Phoenix were not quick off the blocks in the run-chase with Ben Duckett falling for seven and Jamie Smith for 10. But captain Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone stabilized things with the latter taking the attack to the opposition.

He brought up his fifty with a six off a no-ball in the final set when his team needed 11 from 5 balls. But he fell to Akeal Hosein in that set and the West Indies spinner then defended three from the final three balls to take the things in the Super five. The Brave ultimately prevailed to set up a meet with Oval Invincibles in the final.