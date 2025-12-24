South Africa's historical 435-run chase finds new partner as Karnataka hunt down 413 in Vijay Hazare Trophy Karnataka have become the first team since South Africa to chase down a 400-plus target in the history of List A cricket. Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat as Karnataka hunted down 413 against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

New Delhi:

South Africa's historical chase of 435 against Australia in that epic Johannesburg ODI now has another partner joining in with Karnataka hunting down a huge total of 413 against Jharkhand in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 24.

Only for the second time in the history of List A cricket, a 400-plus target has been chased down successfully as Karnataka chased down the second-biggest target in the format's history. And the Mayank Agarawal-led team did it with five wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

Padikkal, Mayank set up chase, others follow

The chase was set by opener Devdutt Padikkal and captain Mayank. The two took the bowlers on from the word go and put up a blistering opening wicket stand of 114 in 11.5 overs before the skipper departed.

Padikkal played through with the rest of the batters chipping in. Karun Nair made 29 from 27 balls, Smaran Ravichandran 27 from 21 deliveries, and KL Shrijith scored 38 from 32 before more telling contributions from the lower-middle order.

Manohar, Prabhakar play brilliant knocks to seal the deal

Meanwhile, Abhinav Manohar and Dhruv Prabhakar joined hands when Padikkal departed at a critical juncture at the 41st over mark. With more than 80 needed in the final nine overs and five wickets in hand, the two played brilliant knocks.

Manohar slammed 56 from 32 balls with eight fours and one six, while Prabhakar hit 40 from 22 deliveries with six fours and a maximum. This led Karnataka to hunt down 413 with 15 balls in hand.

This is now the second-highest chase in the history of List A cricket, after that 435-run chase by South Africa against the Aussies in 2006.

Highest run chases in List A cricket history:

1 - 435 chased by South Africa against Australia in Johannesburg 2005/06

2 - 413 chased by Karnataka against Jharkhand in Ahmedabad in 2025

3 - 399 chased by Queensland against Tasmania in Sydney 2014/15

4 - 392 chased by Karachi against Sialkot in Sialkot 2003/04

5 - 388 chased by Middlesex against Durham in Chester-le-Street 2025