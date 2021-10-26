South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch SA vs WI Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup

After an unwelcoming start to the tournament, both South Africa and West Indies now take on each other in their respective second matches of the T20 World Cup 2021. The two teams from Group 1 will play at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 26th October (Tuesday). The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST.

In their campaign openers, South Africa and West Indies lost against their respective opponents. For the upcoming clash, both of them would be aiming to strengthen their batting lineups which nearly collapsed in their first matches. While South Africa could muster 118 in the first match against Australia, West Indies were staggered for just 55 runs in their campaign opener against England.

South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SA vs WI Super 12 Match Online

At what time does South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 26 (Tuesday).

How do I watch live streaming of South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein