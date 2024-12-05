South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch SA vs SL 2nd Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the second Test in Gqeberha starting Thursday, December 5 to seal the series

South Africa haven't had it easy when it comes to ICC events and knockouts, especially and the last 18 months have been a prime example of it. Hence, the possible qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which looks highly probable at this point may not have come easy but South Africa seems to be sleepwalking towards that destination. Having gotten past the West Indies and Bangladesh away, the Proteas hammered Sri Lanka, the other contenders in the qualification race, in the series opener in Durban and now look good to make it 2-0 in Gqeberha.

South Africa have made a couple of forced changes to their line-up with Wiaan Mulder and Gerald Coetzee suffering injuries but still it doesn't take away much from the team's strength with most of the line-up, especially the batters intact. It is Sri Lanka, that will have to give a long thought about their playing XI and gameplan as the batters were found wanting in seaming conditions in Durban.

It is going to be no different in Port Elizabeth with pacers expected to rule the roost and Sri Lankan batting line-up will be put to test once again as they look to stay in the hunt with the series decider in Gqeberha being a must-win clash for them.

When and where to watch SA vs SL 2nd Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will kick off on Thursday, December 5, at 2 PM IST every day until Monday, December 9 in Gqeberha. The SA vs SL 2nd Test will be live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels and the live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Ryan Rickelton, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Sri Lanka (predicted): Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara