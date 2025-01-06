South Africa blow Pakistan away at Newlands as Bavuma keeps unbeaten record intact, Proteas take series 2-0

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South African cricket team.

South Africa registered a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series to sweep 2-0. The World Test Championship finalists, South Africa, put Pakistan's second innings fight to bed after a 10-wicket win at Newlands, Cape Town.

The Proteas chased down a meagre total of 58 without breaking a sweat with Aiden Markram and the promoted David Bedigham taking the hosts home in 7.1 overs late on Day 4 of the Test.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma also keeps his unbeaten record intact as he has not lost a Test as captain till now. The 34-year-old has led the Proteas in nine Tests till now and has eight wins and a draw to his name. The WTC finalists now don't have any Test remaining and will lock horns against Australia at Lord's in June later in the year.

South Africa's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas

More to follow...