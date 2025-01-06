Monday, January 06, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. South Africa blow Pakistan away at Newlands as Bavuma keeps unbeaten record intact, Proteas take series 2-0

South Africa blow Pakistan away at Newlands as Bavuma keeps unbeaten record intact, Proteas take series 2-0

South Africa have won their seventh successive Test match after handing a drubbing to Pakistan in the Newlands Test. The Proteas defeated Pakistan by 10 wickets after chasing down a meagre total of 58 on Day 4 of the clash. Temba Bavuma has kept his unbeaten record intact.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 21:22 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 21:23 IST
South African cricket team.
Image Source : GETTY South African cricket team.

South Africa registered a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series to sweep 2-0. The World Test Championship finalists, South Africa, put Pakistan's second innings fight to bed after a 10-wicket win at Newlands, Cape Town.

The Proteas chased down a meagre total of 58 without breaking a sweat with Aiden Markram and the promoted David Bedigham taking the hosts home in 7.1 overs late on Day 4 of the Test.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma also keeps his unbeaten record intact as he has not lost a Test as captain till now. The 34-year-old has led the Proteas in nine Tests till now and has eight wins and a draw to his name. The WTC finalists now don't have any Test remaining and will lock horns against Australia at Lord's in June later in the year. 

South Africa's Playing XI:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement