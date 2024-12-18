South Africa announce Test squad for Pakistan series, Kwena Maphaka among two uncapped players included

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa announce Test squad for Pakistan series

South Africa announced their squad for the Test series against Pakistan with some surprising changes to the team on Wednesday. The Proteas are in contention for the WTC final spot and have named a strong 16-member squad for the two-match series starting on December 26.

The rising young pacer Kwena Maphaka has been included in the Test team after an impressive start to his white-ball international career. The experienced fast-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch has also been called up to the team for the first time.

Maphaka was impressive in the recently concluded T20I series against Pakistan and was on the bench during the first ODI. The 18-year-old left-arm pacer has picked 13 wickets in 6 first-class games at an impressive average of 20.92 and was included in the Test series against Sri Lanka as a cover for injured Gerald Coetzee.

There are no other surprises in the team as South Africa take on Pakistan as clear favourites. Pakistan will be without their rested pacer Shaheen Afridi and but are boosted with the return of former captain Babar Azam to Test setup.

South Africa's Test squad against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are at the top of the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table after a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka. Both India and Australia's win percentage dropped after one defeat each in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.