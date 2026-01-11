Sourav Ganguly names India's potential MVP in T20 World Cup 2026 Sourav Ganguly believes that India’s T20 World Cup defence at home will depend heavily on their spin attack, especially Varun Chakravarthy. With spin-friendly conditions and strong form, India enter the tournament as a major contender.

Kolkata:

Former captain Sourav Ganguly weighs India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting next month. Speaking on the same, he pointed that the hosts will once again start as favourites and noted that if star spinner Varun Chakravarthy is fit, India can be a massive threat against any other opposition.

Ganguly has weighed in on the challenge, pointing to the unique demands of a global tournament played at home. He believes the advantage of local conditions can only be fully realised if the team’s slow bowlers deliver consistently, particularly during crucial phases of the competition.

“Yeah, nothing (home WC) gets bigger than that, and India is always my favourite team. They have a strong spin attack and if Chakravarthy is fit then it's good for India,” Ganguly said as quoted by India Today.

Why can Chakravarthy assert his dominance in mega tournament?

India’s squad composition reflects that philosophy. Selectors have opted for a spin-focused combination that includes Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. The decision signals a clear expectation that worn pitches and slower outfields, especially later in the tournament, will demand control and variation rather than outright pace.

Notably, the World Cup will run from February 7 to March 8, with games split between India and Sri Lanka. As the tournament progresses, conditions are expected to become increasingly challenging for batters, elevating the importance of bowlers capable of exploiting subtle changes in grip, bounce and pace.

Within that group, Chakravarthy occupies a central role. The mystery spinner has built an impressive international record, claiming 51 wickets from 32 T20Is. His recent performances have further strengthened his case, highlighted by a six-wicket haul during a five-match series against South Africa. His effectiveness through the middle overs offers India a potential edge in tightly contested matches, including knockouts.

Before the World Cup begins, India will have one final opportunity to fine-tune combinations and form. A T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 21, will serve as the last preparatory assignment and a key test for players expected to shoulder responsibility during the tournament.

With home support, favourable conditions and depth in spin, India enter the event among the leading contenders. Much, however, may rest on whether their spinners can translate promise into impact when the stakes are highest.