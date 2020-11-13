'Matter of great honour for BCCI to host T20 World Cup': Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : TWITTER/SGANGULY99 Ganguly also took to Twitter to post pictures from the launching event of 2021 T20 World Cup.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that it is "a matter of great honour" for India to host the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India will be hosting the 2021 edition of the global event as per schedule in October-November.

Australia were originally scheduled to host the 2020 edition of the tournament but it was postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic. The country is likely to stage the T20 tournament in 2022.

Talking about the development, Sourav Ganguly said, "It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket loving country."

"I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event."

Ganguly also took to Twitter to post pictures from the event where he, along with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and ICC Chief Exectuive Manu Sawhney launched the T20 World Cup 2021.

India will be hosting the T20 World Cup for the second time since its inaugural edition in 2007. The country has hosted the tournament in 2016, where West Indies won a thrilling final against England.

India won the first edition of the tournament but is yet to add to the tally since.

