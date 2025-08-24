Sourav Ganguly begins coaching stint, named head coach of Pretoria Capitals for SA20 2026 Sourav Ganguly has been named Pretoria Capitals' head coach as he begins his coaching stint. Ganguly has previously served as advisor and head of cricket to the Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly begins his coaching stint, having been named the head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the SA20 2026 season. Ganguly, who has served as an advisor and then as team director for the Delhi Capitals, replaces Jonathan Trott as head coach of the Pretoria Capitals.

"The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, August 24.

This came a day after Trott stepped down from the role, with the franchise confirming the same on it social media handles. "Jonathan Trott, forever grateful for your leadership and unwavering dedication to the team. All the best on your next adventure! Once a Capital, always a Capital!" the franchise wrote on X.

Ganguly's administrative resume

After hanging up his boots from all forms of cricket with his retirement from IPL in 2012, Ganguly served as the President of the Cricket association of Bengal from 2015 to October 2019. He was appointed Delhi Capitals' advisor in March 2019 and was then named the BCCI president in October 2019.

