Sourav Ganguly backs India to break all ties with Pakistan following Pahalgam terror attack Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly recently came forward and backed India to break all ties with Pakistan after the terror attacks in Pahalgam that took several innocent lives.

New Delhi:

The terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the souls of every Indian, and with every citizen voicing their concerns over the same, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly recently came forward and paid his respects for the lives that were lost in the terror attack

However, he also came forward and backed India to break every tie with Pakistan. He opined that it is no joke that such acts of terrorism should happen every year.

"100 per cent, this (breaking ties with Pakistan) should be done. Strict action is necessary. It is no joke that such things happen every year. Terrorism cannot be tolerated,” Ganguly told ANI.

Recently, Ganguly, alongside former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media to pay their respects for the lives that were lost in the Pahalgam attack.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their lives in Pehelgaum. Severe action needs to be taken against the culprits by the Government of india..none to be spared," Sourav Ganguly said.

Both expressed their sympathy towards the ones who lost their lives in the heinous attacks. It is also worth noting that Home Minister Amit Shah met the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar a few days ago.

Furthermore, with the attack, the future of the sporting ties between India and Pakistan have been put into question as well. There had been reports that the BCCI had written to the ICC about not having them play against Pakistan in major tournaments. However, that report was then falsified later on. There have been no official announcements over the same.