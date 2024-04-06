RCB call in debutant Saurav Chauhan for clash against RR, Sandeep Sharma still out for Royals

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Faf du Plessis and Sanju Samson

Struggling to find their foot in the initial games of the Indian Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have called in a debutant Saurav Chauhan in their team for the clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 6.

RCB have dropped Anuj Rawat from their team for the debutant. Meanwhile, RR are going with the same team. Notably, the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sandeep Sharma is still out of the team. He missed the last game due to a niggle and even though Samson did not speak on him in detail, the speedster is looking to gain match fitness.

"We would like to bowl first on this wicket. Something to do with the opposition, it's a fresh wicket, expecting some help for the seamers and expecting some dew as well. It's a long season, people are taking responsibility and finishing games. We are going in with the same team," RR skipper Samson said at the toss.

"We were thinking of the same, it looks a good wicket, think it will remain the same in both the innings. We have one change in our batting line-up. For me it's just a case of trusting our guys. We have been inconsistent, we get an opportunity to do things better. We are trying to find the roles for the players, we are looking for that. That hasn't worked as yet. We haven't delivered. Not many people know him (Saurabh Chauhan), he has some serious amount of skill and batting power, looks like a nice and calm guy," RCB captain du Plessis said.

Rajasthan Royals are one of the two teams undefeated in the tournament so far. RR have won all of their three games - two at home and one away. Whereas RCB have just one victory in their four attempts in the ongoing season.

The Royals are playing in special pink jerseys for the clash against RCB to show their support to the empowered women of rural Rajasthan. "On April 6 in the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match in Jaipur, the Royals will be wearing special all-pink matchday kits as part of their Pink Promise, through which the team aims to amplify their support to the empowered women from rural Rajasthan, who are driving significant societal transformation," RR franchise said on its website.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sub options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Rajasthan Royals Sub options: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dube, Abid Mushtaq