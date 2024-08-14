SOB vs WEF, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Southern Brave will take on Welsh Fire in their final league stage match of the men's Hundred on Wednesday, August 14 in Southampton. Southern Brave already have 10 points in their kitty and a win on Wednesday will help them seal a spot in the top three while Fire have already been eliminated.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2024 18:16 IST
Southern Brave would hope to seal their spot in the
Southern Brave would hope to seal their spot in the eliminator in their final men's Hundred league stage match against the Welsh Fire

Kieron Pollard's assault on Rashid Khan ensured that Southern Brave have the destiny in their own hands going into their final group stage clash in the men's Hundred against the Welsh Fire on Wednesday, August 14. Should the Brave trump the Welsh Fire, the inaugural champions are likely to finish in the second spot while they await either Northern Superchargers or the Birmingham Phoenix as their opponent for the eliminator.

Welsh Fire, despite having some of the best players in the line-up, haven't been able to string together a collective performance. The batters are to blame for Fire's disappointing show as they just haven't been able to put up decent scores for their bowling attack to be able to defend it. In the one game, the batters came to the party, the bowlers let the Phoenix chase down 147 runs with relative ease. The Fire have already been eliminated from the competition but would want to end their campaign on a high but it won't be easy as the Brave have found ways to get results in their favour.

Brave win and they will leapfrog the Northern Superchargers to take the second spot in the top three. Hence, apart from a win and the two points, nothing else should be Brave's concern for the day.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 30, SOB vs WEF

Leus du Plooy, James Vince (c), Joe Clarke, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Wells, Glenn Phillips, Kieron Pollard, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton (vc), Haris Rauf, David Willey

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Alex Davies(w), James Vince(c), Andre Fletcher, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs/Craig Overton, Tymal Mills

Welsh Fire: Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Wells, Joe Clarke(w), Tom Abell(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Glenn Phillips, Ross Whiteley, David Willey, David Payne, Matt Henry, Haris Rauf

