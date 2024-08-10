SOB vs TRT, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Southern Brave will hope to continue to push for that direct final spot against the fellow competitors Trent Rockets

Southern Brave are still in the second position in the men's Hundred 2024, however, a loss to probably their biggest threat in the competition, the Oval Invincibles certainly hurt their chances of making it to the final directly. The Invincibles sit pretty at the top and the two teams chasing or challenging them will be up against each other, the Brave and the Trent Rockets. There are Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix also in the mix, but the two former champions do have the best all-round line-ups.

Like the Brave, the Rockets too haven't played at their best. The loss to the Phoenix might come back to haunt them later in the tournament and now they have the opportunity to finish the competition. The Saturday clash is likely a four-pointer for the either side given that the win will not only give the side two points but also add one more loss to the other side's kitty.

The Brave need a little more from their middle order. Captain James Vince with 310 runs in the tournament is doing the heavy lifting but he needs the likes of Leus du Plooy, Andre Fletcher and Pollard to support him and eventually help the team to get to a good total or chase down whatever is set. Similarly, for the Rockets, the middle and the lower-middle order hasn't really made a mark and Saturday might not be a bad time and occasion to change that.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 24, SOB vs TRT

James Vince, Leus du Plooy, Tom Banton (vc), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan (c), Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Luke Wood, Sam Cook

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Alex Davies (w), James Vince(c), Andre Fletcher, Leus du Plooy, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer/Danny Briggs, Akeal Hosein, Tymal Mills

Trent Rockets: Adam Lyth, Tom Banton(w), Alex Hales, Joe Root, Rovman Powell, Rashid Khan, Lewis Gregory(c), Imad Wasim, John Turner, Luke Wood, Sam Cook