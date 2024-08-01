SOB vs MNR, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals

Follow us on Image Source : SOUTHERN BRAVE INSTAGRAM Southern Brave will be up against the Manchester Originals in their second home game of the men's Hundred 2024

Manchester Originals will rue the one-run loss against the Trent Rockets as they had the match in their grasp but they let it go and it is now two defeats in a row for the Jos Buttler-less side in the 2024 edition of the men's Hundred competition. The two-time runners-up are definitely missing Buttler, their main batter and regular captain, who is likely to be ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury and hence will have to make do with the players available. Hence, the focus and responsibility shifts onto the bowlers to do the job for the Originals.

Southern Brave, their opponents on the other hand, too were handed a reality check by the Northern Superchargers that only having probably the best bowling attack of the tournament will not be the end of it all. Brave will need their batters to consistently push par scores for the bowlers to be able to do their job. On flat wickets especially, if the bowlers are under the pump like it happened at Headingley against the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Harry Brook, the opponents can overpower them too.

The Brave start as favourites, especially with the all-round strength they have but you never know in cricket, an individual performance is enough for the team to make a difference.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred Men's 2024 Match 11, SOB vs MNR

Leus du Plooy, Phil Salt, Paul Walter, Kieron Pollard, Sikandar Raza (vc), James Vince, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan (c), Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tymal Mills

Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Alex Davies/Finn Allen (w), James Vince(c), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Rehan Ahmed, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Akeal Hosein, Tymal Mills

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (w/c), Max Holden, Matthew Hurst, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Sikandar Raza, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi