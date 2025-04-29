Sneh Rana's maiden five-fer powers India to narrow win over South Africa as Tazmin Brits' ton goes in vain India have won both of their opening fixtures in the tri-series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue defeated the Proteas by 15 runs after Sneh Rana starred with a five-wicket haul to help the team defend 276.

Sneh Rana starred with her first five-wicket haul in ODIs as she helped India register a 15-run win over South Africa in their tri-series fixture at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, April 29. Defending a target of 277, the Indian team bowled the Proteas out for 261 on the back of a come-from-behind bowling performance.

Rana picked up 5/43 in her 10 overs as she played a pivotal role in India's comeback. South Africa were cruising well at 170/2 after 33 overs, with Brits having scored her third ODI hundred. The asking rate was a shade over six, however, Brits had retired hurt, which began a procession act.

The Proteas lost their way after the opener left the field due to the cramps. South Africa lost their last eight wickets for 80 runs to collapse from 181/2 to 261/10. Brits had returned to bat after the fall of the sixth wicket, however, was caught and bowled in the over in which Rana bagged three wickets.

The Indian star spinner took out Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen and then Brits in the same over to send the opposition eight down and possibly kill the game. Arundhati Reddy and Kashvee Gautam then completed the formalities with wickets in the next two overs as the Proteas lost the game that they should have won easily.

India have now won two out of two matches in the tri-series that also features Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue had earlier made light work of Sri Lanka in their tri-series opener.

India had scored a strong score of 276 batting first. Pratika Rawal continued her meteoric rise as she hit her fifth consecutive fifty-plus score. She made 78 from 91 balls as she led India's way with the bat. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika set things up pretty well with an 83-run opening wicket stand. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues made similar 41, while Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh scored 29 and 24, respectively.