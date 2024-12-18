Smriti Mandhana scripts women's T20I cricket history, breaks world record held by NZ legend Suzie Bates

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana smashed second consecutive fifty against West Indies in Navi Mumbai

Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana achieved a world record in women's T20Is as she smashed her 29th half-century in the second T20I against the West Indies in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, December 17. Mandhana hit her second consecutive half-century, however, she was the lone warrior for India in the second T20I with the Women in Blue being restricted to just 159/9. West Indies women chased the target down without much discomfort as they levelled the three-match T20 series.

Mandhana with her 29th half-century, has now the most number of fifties in women's T20Is as she surpassed New Zealand legend Suzie Bates (28) to achieve the record. Bates has a century to her name and hence, Mandhana equalled Bates for the most fifty-plus scores but now holds the record for most fifties in the format.

Most number of half-centuries in women's T20Is

29 - Smriti Mandhana (India) - 3,684 runs in 141 innings

28 - Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 4,584 runs in 168 innings

23 - Beth Mooney (Australia) - 3,002 runs in 100 innings

22 - Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) - 3,426 runs in 122 innings

21 - Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 3,391 runs in 139 innings

Mandhana is the second leading run-getter in women's T20Is behind Bates. Bates is heads and shoulders above anyone on that list.

As for the match, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh with a 17-ball 32 in the middle order supported Mandhana for a bit, however, the left-hander for the large part of the innings did the heavy lifting. Her 62 off 41 balls was at the helm of an otherwise middling batting display from India.

The opening pair of skipper Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph for the West Indies made a mockery of the chase in the powerplay itself. Matthews stayed unbeaten on 85 off just 47 deliveries while Joseph smashed an entertaining 38 off just 22 balls as the visitors romped home with 26 balls to spare.