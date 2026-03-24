Smriti Mandhana holds second spot, Deepti climbs to third spot in ICC rankings

New Delhi:

India vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana held her second spot in the ICC rankings for the T20I batters as a host the charts saw a host of changes during the busy T20I calendar. Mandhana is the highest-ranked Indian in the batters' list and has a rating of 770, trailing only to Australia's Beth Mooney.

Star all-rounder Deepyi Sharma climbed a place up to reach third in the all-rounders' chart after Australia's Ash Gardner lost a place to go fourth. Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur also climbed to 14th, while Shafali Verma remained sixth in the batters' tally.

Georgia Voll enters top 10 for first time

Meanwhile, Australian star Georgia Voll entered the top 10 in the women's T20I batters' rankings for the first time. This came after she struck her maiden T20I ton against West Indies in the third T20I against West Indies.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine climbed two places to 18th after her impressive performances in the series against South Africa. Meanwhile, Rwanda teenager Fanny Utagushimaninde debuted at 66th after a historic century, and South Africa’s Annerie Dercksen jumped to 55th. Utagushimaninde created history against Ghana as she became the first women to score T20I century on her debut and also the youngest to do so across men's and women's cricket.

Perry, Kerr among host of other climbers

Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry moved two places to 20th, while West Indies' Qiana Joseph scaled 14 places to 33rd in the batters' chart. Windies star Stafanie Taylor also scoared two spots to reach 48th.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Nonkululeko Mlaba broke into the top 10, climbing from 11th to ninth after taking five wickets in three matches, while Australia’s Georgia Wareham rose from 16th to 12th with three wickets in two games.

New Zealand’s Jess Kerr reached a career-best 15th spot following eight wickets in the opening four matches against South Africa, including a decisive three for 16 in Wellington. Ayabonga Khaka (up to 36th) and Kim Garth (up to 44th) also made notable gains