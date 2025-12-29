Smriti Mandhana eyes Shubman Gill's major record 2025 record in IND vs SL 5th T20I Smriti Mandhana has been the most-prolific run-scorer for India in ODI cricket. She is on the threshold of shattering a major record of Shubman Gill as India women's team faces Sri Lanka in the fifth T20I.

India star batter Smriti Mandhana is eyeing a major record of ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill as the women's team faces Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series.

Mandhana played a brilliant knock in the fourth T20I against the Sri Lankan side as she scored 80 from 48 balls at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. She put up a record 162-run stand for the opening wicket with Shafali Verma, who scored79 from 46 balls as India notched up 221/2, their highest T20I score.

Meanwhile, Mandhana is now eyeing a major record of men's ODI and Test captain Gill. She has made 1703 runs in international cricket in 2025, which are already the most in the women's game. Mandhana is now 62 runs away from breaking Gill's record for most runs, across men's and women's international cricket. Gill currently holds the record with 1764 runs to his name.

Talking about the formats, Mandhana has made 1362 in 23 innings in ODIs and 341 in nine T20I innings. She has been the most-prolific run-scorer in ODIs in 2025 in the world, with Laura Wolvaardt being second with 1174 runs.

Deepti looks to break world record

Meanwhile, India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma is eyeing a major world record in T20 cricket as India take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the series.

Deepti has taken 151 wickets in T20I cricket and is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the format along with Megan Schutt. If the Indian all-rounder takes a wicket in the final T20I of the series, she will create the world record for scalping most wickets in the format.

India look for their third-ever 5-0 win

Meanwhile, India will be eyeing their third-ever T20I series sweep of 5-0. They had completed a 5-0 win over West Indies and Bangladesh in 2019 and in 2024, and will look to do the same this time around with the T20 World Cup loading next year.