Smriti Mandhana creates new world record in women's internationals with fifth consecutive 50-plus score

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Smriti Mandhana against West Indies in Vadodara on December 22, 2024

Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form with her fifth consecutive international fifty by scoring 91 runs in the first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, December 22. The star Indian batter also shattered the major all-time record in women's international despite missing out on her century in Vadodara.

The 28-year-old opener registered her fourth fifty-plus score in the ongoing series to continue her sensational record in 2024. Smriti became the first-ever women's cricket to reach 1600 runs in international cricket in a calendar year, breaking Laura Wolvaardt's record of 1593 runs in 2024.

Smriti finished the 2024 year as the leading T20I run-scorer with 763 runs in 21 innings and is now only 7 runs behind leading ODI run-getter Laura Wolvaardt with 690 runs in just 11 innings. Mandhana is expected to top the both ODI and international run-scoring charts as Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa women are not scheduled to play any international games in 2024.

Most international runs in a calendar year

Smriti Mandhana - 1602 runs in 2024 Laura Wolvaardt - 1593 runs in 2024 Natalie Sciver-Brunt - 1346 runs in 2022 Smriti Mandhana - 1291 runs in 2018 Smriti Mandhana - 1290 runs in 2022

Meanwhile, Mandhana's 91 off 102 balls gave the Indian women's team a brilliant start in the first ODI against the Caribbean side. The debutant opener Pratika Rawal also contributed with 40 off 69 balls to help the Women in Blue post their fifth-highest ODI innings total of 314 for 9 at Kotambi Stadium.

West Indies Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Zaida James, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Renuka Thakur Singh.