Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh gain big in latest ICC T20I rankings

India cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh are among the players to benefit in the latest ICC T20I rankings thanks to their performance in the recently concluded Women's Asia Cup. Both of them were already in the top 10 rankings among batters and bowlers respectively but now have jumped to fourth and fifth positions.

Smriti displayed exceptional form including a half-century in the final against Sri Lanka. She overall scored 173 runs in five innings at an average of 57.67 and a strike rate of 137.3 to finish as the third-highest run-getter of the Asia Cup. Shafali Verma was the top run-scorer for India with 200 runs to her name and she retained her 11th place in the rankings.

The leading run-scorer of Asia Cup 2024, Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu has also jumped three places to sixth in the rankings with 705 points to her name. She is only 38 points behind fourth-placed Mandhana who has 743 rating points to show for her efforts. Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath and Hayley Matthews are in the top three positions.

Among bowlers, India's Renuka Singh has climbed four places to fifth position with seven wickets in five matches in the Asia Cup. Deepti Sharma was the top wicket-taker with 10 scalps to her name and she has retained her third spot in the rankings. Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn of England are in the top two positions with 772 and 760 rating points while Deepti is just behind them with 755 points.

As far as all-rounders are concerned, there is no change in the rankings with Hayley Matthews on top while Deepti continues to be at third place.

Latest ICC T20I rankings - India players