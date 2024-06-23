Sunday, June 23, 2024
     
  5. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma lead India women to clean sweep South Africa in ODI series

Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma lead India women to clean sweep South Africa in ODI series

The star spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma took two wickets for 27 to restrict South Africa women to a 215 total and then in-form Smriti Mandhana scored 90 runs off just 83 balls to power India women to an easy win in the third ODI game.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2024 20:19 IST
IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI match
Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the IND vs SA 3rd ODI game in Bengaluru on June 23, 2024

Indian women's cricket team registered an easy six-wicket win in the third ODI match over South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 23. Smriti Mandhana played another record-laden innings and Deepti Sharma shone with a ball to power India to a series clean sweep at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After electing to bat first, South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt smashed another fifty-plus score to give her team a flying start. But in-form spinner Deepti Sharma and youngster Arundhati Reddy picked two wickets each to restrict South Africa to a total of 215/8 in 50 overs. 

Mandhana, who recorded two hundreds in the first two games of this series, scored 90 runs off 83 balls and captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 42 runs to help India chase down a target with six wickets and 56 balls remaining.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

