Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma lead India women to clean sweep South Africa in ODI series

Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the IND vs SA 3rd ODI game in Bengaluru on June 23, 2024

Indian women's cricket team registered an easy six-wicket win in the third ODI match over South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 23. Smriti Mandhana played another record-laden innings and Deepti Sharma shone with a ball to power India to a series clean sweep at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After electing to bat first, South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt smashed another fifty-plus score to give her team a flying start. But in-form spinner Deepti Sharma and youngster Arundhati Reddy picked two wickets each to restrict South Africa to a total of 215/8 in 50 overs.

Mandhana, who recorded two hundreds in the first two games of this series, scored 90 runs off 83 balls and captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 42 runs to help India chase down a target with six wickets and 56 balls remaining.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil.

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

More to follow...