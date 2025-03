Live Sri Lanka M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live: Sri Lanka lose two The stage is set for game 10 of the International Masters League 2025. Sri Lanka Masters lock horns with the West Indies Masters in a high octane clash, and with several big names on either side, both teams will be hoping for a good result.

Sri Lanka M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live: Sri Lanka lose two Sri Lanka Masters take on the West Indies Masters in game 10 of the ongoing International Masters League 2025. Both sides lock horns at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and with the likes of Chris Gayle , Kumar Sangakkara, Upul Tharanga , and many more stars in the squad, both sides will hope for a cracking encounter. MATCH SCORECARD

Live updates :Sri Lanka M vs West Indies M International Masters League T20 live: Gayle, Sangakkara take centre stage Auto Refresh Refresh 2 down! Nurse takes the 2nd wicket of the game! Thirimanne is beaten all ends up as Sri Lanka lose their second. The score reads 47-2 after 5.5 overs. The batters will now hope for a resilient performance in the upcoming crucial stages of the game.

Sri Lanka back on track After the early dismissal of Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka seem to have pulled things back. After the first 5 overs, the score reads 43-1

3 overs done! Sri Lanka Masters are looking to stabilised themselves after the first innings. Kumar Sangakkara is key for them, after three overs, the score reads 17-1

WICKET! What an excellent throw by Carter. Sri Lanka masters lose their first wicket on a score of 2 runs as Upul Tharanga limps back the pavilion.

Game on! Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Kumar Sangakkara have come out to bat and both legends will be hoping to get off to a good start to the game.

Playing XIs are here! Sri Lanka Masters playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara(w/c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal West Indies Masters playing XI: Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin(w/c), Chadwick Walton, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Narsingh Deonarine, Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn

Toss update! West Indies Masters have won the toss in Vadodara and the side has opted to bowl first. They will look to chase the target and hope for a good performance.

Welcome! The stage is set for game 10 of the International Masters League! Sri Lanka Masters are looking to face off against the West Indies Masters. Both sides are gathered at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and the teams will be hoping for a good performance.