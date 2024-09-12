SLK vs SKN, CPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Follow us on Image Source : SAINT LUCIA KINGS X Saint Lucia Kings will take on the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Stadium in CPL 2024

St Lucia Kings, following the heartbreak against the Trinbago Knight Riders, will hope to get back to the winning ways as their campaign in the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has suddenly gone pear-shaped. The Kings haven't been able to perform collectively as if bowlers do well, the batters were not able to put up a show and vice-versa. In the last game, too, 187 wasn't a small total, however, someone like Kieron Pollard made it a cakewalk in the end, smashing as many as seven sixes.

However, this fixture wouldn't have come at a better time for the Kings given that the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are reeling at the bottom. The Patriots after the opening win, have gone on to lose five matches in a row. Yes, injuries and players missing due to prior commitments have certainly hit their resources, however, their fielding and bowling, especially in the middle overs have left too much to be desired.

Patriots will have their full line-up back, unfortunately, Tristan Stubbs is likely to miss out for the remainder of the tournament as he has been selected for the ODI series against Afghanistan, but Shamsi and Rossouw are available. For the Kings, this is the iron-is-hot moment for them to hit the hammer and get a few wins under their belt.

My Dream11 team for CPL 2024 Match No 14, SLK vs SKN

Faf du Plessis, Andre Fletcher, Kyle Mayers, Mikyle Louis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Noor Ahmad (vc), Anrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph

Probable Playing XIs

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert(w), Aaron Jones, Matthew Forde, Khari Campbell, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mikyle Louis, Josh Clarkson, Dominic Drakes, Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Mohsin/Tabraiz Shamsi