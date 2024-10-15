SL vs WI 2nd T20I pitch report: How will surface in Dambulla play for Sri Lanka vs West Indies match?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sri Lanka cricket team

The second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka and West Indies is scheduled to be played today in Dambulla. The same venue had hosted the series opener on Sunday (October 13) and the West Indies won the encounter taking a lead of 1-0 in the series.

The Caribbeans rode on brilliant knocks from Brandon King and Evin Lewis as West Indies chased down 180 runs in 19.1 overs. As for Sri Lanka, their middle-order batters did well to post 179 runs on the board after losing the toss. Kamindu Mendis and Charith Asalanka slammed half-centuries after the hosts were reduced to 58/3 in the 8th over of the innings.

Mendis, once again, displayed his all-round skills by picking up a wicket for 14 runs in two overs while Matheesha Pathirana scalped a couple. But the rest of the bowlers didn't support them much as Sri Lanka couldn't defend the 179-run total.

Dambulla pitch report

There was some help for the bowlers with the new ball at the start of the match with rain around in the first T20I. But nothing of that sorts is expected ahead of this match. Having said that, batting will get easier as the match progresses with dew expected to play its part. The average first innings score in Dambulla is 142 but the par score could well be around 200 for this match given the fact that West Indies chased down 180 comfortably.

Dambulla - T20 Numbers Game

Matches Played - 22

Matches won batting first - 9

Matches won bowling first - 22

Average first inns score - 142

Highest total - 209/5 by AFG vs SL

Highest score chased - 180/5 by WI vs SL

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara