Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SL vs AUS: Travis Head equals Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record with a 35-ball fifty in 1st Galle Test

SL vs AUS: Travis Head equals Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record with a 35-ball fifty in 1st Galle Test

Australia made a couple of tweaks to their batting order with Travis Head replacing Sam Konstas at the top and Josh Inglis, the debutant, set to come in at No 5 in the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle. Both teams went in with three spinners in their playing XIs.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 11:53 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 13:54 IST
Travis Head returned to opening the innings in Tests for
Image Source : GETTY Travis Head returned to opening the innings in Tests for Australia and was firing on all cylinders

Travis Head continued from where he left off against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Sri Lanka albeit in a different batting position on Wednesday, January 29 in Galle. Head returned to the top of the order to sort of take the bull by its horns and send a message as it gets difficult to bat on slow and turning tracks and that's what the moustache-twirling left-hander delivered at the top by smashing the fastest fifty by an Australian batter in Tests in Sri Lanka.

Head came firing on all cylinders and wasn't looking to spend time on the crease but rather was aggressive and seemed like he wanted to score as many runs in as few balls as possible. Head was successful in his attempt as he scored a 35-ball half-century, the fourth fastest by an Australian batter in Tests and the joint-second fastest by any player in Tests in Sri Lanka, equalling Sanath Jayasuriya's record, 24 years ago.

Fastest Test fifty by a batter in Sri Lanka (number of balls faced)

30 - Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL vs NZ) - Galle, 2009

35 - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL vs BAN) - Colombo SSC, 2001
35 - Travis Head (AUS vs SL) - Galle, 2025*
37 - Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL vs IND) - Galle, 2010

Fastest fifty by an Australian batter in Tests

Related Stories
Virat Kohli's golden advice to his friend's kid on how to play for India goes viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli's golden advice to his friend's kid on how to play for India goes viral - WATCH

Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to finally reach milestone of 10,000 Test runs

Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to finally reach milestone of 10,000 Test runs

Sam Konstas takes axing in stride as Australia drop him for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Sam Konstas takes axing in stride as Australia drop him for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

23 - David Warner (vs Pakistan) - Sydney, 2017
29 - Bruce Yardley (vs West Indies) - Barbados, 1978
32 - Mitchell Starc (vs South Africa) - Perth, 2012
35 - Travis Head (vs Sri Lanka) - Galle, 2025*

Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first on Day 1 of the Galle Test. Head returned to the top of the table but Usman Khawaja striking form after a below-par Border-Gavaskar series would have been the most heartening outcome from the opening partnership.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement