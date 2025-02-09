Pace-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster turns off-spinner, takes wicket immediately as Australia close-in on win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Beau Webster (left) celebrates after dismissing Ramesh Mendis for a duck with his off-spin

Beau Webster turned off-spinner for Australia looking at the turn on offer in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday, February 8 and got immediate success. Sri Lanka after a terrific repair job from the duo of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis. Mathews smashed his 45th half-century in the format and helped Sri Lanka avoid an innings defeat. However, once the partnership was broken, Australia had the upper hand once again.

Webster, who didn't bowl in the first Test, bowled three overs of medium pace in the first innings but decided to roll his arm over for some off-spin. The plan worked rather quickly as Webster dismissed Ramesh Mendis for a duck. It was an innocuous delivery outside the off-stump but Mendis decided to play it towards the leg side, however, didn't bother to keep it down as the short-leg fielder completed a brilliant catch and Sri Lanka lost their seventh wicket.

Webster was ecstatic and so did his teammates as stand-in skipper Steve Smith's tactics continued to work. Sri Lanka ended the day on 211/8 losing the wicket of Nishan Peiris as well before the stumps with Mendis solid at the other end. Mendis and Mathews' rearguard action ensured that Australia will bat again but they need to stretch the target to at least 100-12- to be able to challenge the visitors.

Webster's only Test wicket before the Galle encounter was Shubman Gill in Sydney when he bowled some pace and this was with spin.

The lead is just 54 as of now and Australia will fancy their chances for an easy victory and ensure that the target stays in the double digits. "I certainly suggested here and there but obviously over here with the conditions, what I do with my medium pace is probably not as effective as it is in Australia on some bouncier tracks but to have the option of rolling the finger on a couple if we needed, if the make up of the team is there and they need to chop[ out some of the off-spinners, I'm more than happy to bowl," Webster told 7Cricket on him bowling spin and getting it to rip one through.

Australia will finish in second place on the World Test Championship table in the current cycle if and when they win this clash on Day 4 on Sunday, February 9.