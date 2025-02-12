SL vs AUS: 28-year-old’s bowling action reported, forced to undergo assessment

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia

Star Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann recently caught every headline after his stellar performances in the two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the Sri Lanka Tests.

However, in a major development, Kuhnemann has been reported by the officials due to his bowling action. His suspect action was reported during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Furthermore, Kuhnemann is now compelled to undergo assessment to rule whether his action is legal.

It is worth noting that if it is deemed that if Kuhnemann’s bowling action is illegal, he will be suspended from bowling until his action has been modified and is no longer deemed illegal. "The Australian team was notified of the match officials' referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter," CA said in a statement released today.

“Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four one-day internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018. This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action has been questioned. Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations.No further comment will be made by Cricket Australia or Matthew until the matter is resolved,” the statement added.

Interestingly, the assessment is to be held within 14 days of the report being made against the player. Kuhnemann will be undergoing the procedures at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane, which is Australia’s accredited testing facility.

The star player also has the full support of Cricket Australia; the board also revealed that Kuhnemann has never had his bowling action questioned since making his senior cricket debut in 2017. Despite not being cleared to play international cricket as of now, the 28-year-old can play domestic cricket for Tasmania.