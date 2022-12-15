Siraj shares his lethal bowling approach in India's 1st Test against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Siraj celebrates

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj shared the secret of his brilliant bowling approach on the second day of the 1st Test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Batting first, India posted 404 runs, and the Indian bowling unit reduced Bangladesh to 133/8. Siraj was lethal with his bowling as he scalped three wickets in the 9 overs bowled at the end of day two and conceded 14 runs at an economy of just 1.60.

He expressed that his approach to bowling consistently at one spot yielded positive results for him in the opening Test.

"Red ball is my favourite. I'm more consistent in red ball because it's all about concentrating on line and length. The credit goes to all the bowlers," he said.

"My approach was to bowl consistently at one place because it is such a wicket that if you try more there are chances to leak runs. My only plan was to hit one spot and got successful."

The 28-year-old said a fast bowler needs to bowl stump-to-stump in Test matches.

"I think the more you bowl stump line it is better, because sometimes it is getting lower from there as well as turning. For a fast bowler, it is better to bowl stump line because then you can have LBW chances," he said.

Siraj who is known for bowling with a wobble seam also said that he went for the option after discovering that his deliveries stopped coming in four years ago.

"In 2018, my balls stopped coming inside, I started bowling outswingers more. I got confused about why balls are not coming in and at that time I discovered wobble seam because it is difficult for a batter to tackle an outswing that comes in.

"Wobble seam is a type of an off-cutter and I got success with that," he said

