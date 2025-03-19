Shubman Gill wants GT players to adapt to conditions, rather than aiming to score 300 Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill wants his players to adapt to conditions well, rather than aiming to break the 300-run record. He spoke on the importance of a holistic approach rather than playing aggresively.

Plenty of runs were scored in the last edition of the Indian Premier League. The 300-run barrier was expected to cross but that didn’t happen. However, in 2025, it won’t be surprising if the landmark figure breaks. Nevertheless, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill isn’t bothered about touching 300 but rather wants his players to adapt to the conditions and play a good brand of cricket.

The 25-year-old reminded that not all matches will be high-scoring but they need to prepare for 150 or 160 run wickets as well. He added that the hallmark of a great team is to adapt to the conditions and challenges and that is what the 2022 champions are aiming for.

“That's not what our aim is. We want to play the kind of cricket where we will assess what the condition is and what the situation is. If the wicket or the situation allows us to make 240, 250, or 260 runs, then we are not saying no to that. But there might be a situation where 150 or 160 would be an ideal total on specific wickets," Shubman Gill told the media.

“And hence, I feel as a team, if you are only looking to play one wicket, then you are not adapting to things how you should. The hallmark of a great team is that it adapts best to the suitable conditions and the challenges that are coming up,” he added.

Gill also focused on winning games away from home. Gujarat have been extremely successful in familiar home conditions but have struggled to get going in away games. He expects the team to change the habit and make it to their third playoffs this season. Notably, the team will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on March 25.