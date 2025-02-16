Shubman Gill needs 413 runs to script history, register his name in elite company

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Star India batter Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form as of late, with consistent big knocks. He has solidified himself as a guaranteed opener for India in white-ball cricket. In the recently concluded ODI series against England, the 25-year-old looked to be in exceptional touch, hitting two half-centuries and one century in three matches.

He will be India’s vice-captain in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and will hope to propel his side to their third CT title. Recently, through his performances in the England series, Gill became the fastest batter to score 2500 ODI runs, beating Hashim Amla’s record.

Currently, with 50 ODIs played, Shubman Gill has a tally of 2587 runs scored. The star batter just requires 413 runs to complete 3000 runs in the format, and if the 25-year-old manages to score 413 runs in his next six innings, he will become the fastest batter to score 3000 runs in ODIs.

Currently, the record is held by former South Africa batter Hashim Amla, who had completed 3000 ODI runs in 57 innings. Considering his form, it is expected that Gill would go on to break the record and script history.

Speaking of Team India, the side is placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025. They will take on the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stages and will go on to the knockout stages if they manage to put in a good showing in the group phase.

The first game of the tournament for India would be against Bangladesh. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, and Rohit Sharma’s men will hope to ride their confidence as they aim to go all the way in the Champions Trophy 2025.