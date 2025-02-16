Sunday, February 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shubman Gill needs 413 runs to script history, register his name in elite company

Shubman Gill needs 413 runs to script history, register his name in elite company

Star India batter Shubman Gill just needs 413 ODI runs to script his name in history and surpass Hashim Amla to achieve huge record.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 16, 2025 12:31 IST, Updated : Feb 16, 2025 12:31 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill

Star India batter Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form as of late, with consistent big knocks. He has solidified himself as a guaranteed opener for India in white-ball cricket. In the recently concluded ODI series against England, the 25-year-old looked to be in exceptional touch, hitting two half-centuries and one century in three matches. 

He will be India’s vice-captain in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and will hope to propel his side to their third CT title. Recently, through his performances in the England series, Gill became the fastest batter to score 2500 ODI runs, beating Hashim Amla’s record. 

Currently, with 50 ODIs played, Shubman Gill has a tally of 2587 runs scored. The star batter just requires 413 runs to complete 3000 runs in the format, and if the 25-year-old manages to score 413 runs in his next six innings, he will become the fastest batter to score 3000 runs in ODIs. 

Currently, the record is held by former South Africa batter Hashim Amla, who had completed 3000 ODI runs in 57 innings. Considering his form, it is expected that Gill would go on to break the record and script history. 

Speaking of Team India, the side is placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025. They will take on the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stages and will go on to the knockout stages if they manage to put in a good showing in the group phase. 

Related Stories
Team India touchdown in Dubai ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Team India touchdown in Dubai ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Michael Clarke picks India as favourites for Champions Trophy 2025

Michael Clarke picks India as favourites for Champions Trophy 2025

Agha Salman prioritises winning Champions Trophy over defeating India

Agha Salman prioritises winning Champions Trophy over defeating India

The first game of the tournament for India would be against Bangladesh. Both sides will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 20, and Rohit Sharma’s men will hope to ride their confidence as they aim to go all the way in the Champions Trophy 2025.

 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement